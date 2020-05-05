US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: A break above 100.00 mark remains elusive on DXY

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) spikes to the upside on Tuesday
  • The 100.00 figure can be a tough nut to crack for now.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gapped up this week above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. However, the index confined within limited ranges and the below the 100.00 psychological mark.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY had a spike up on Thursday but remains limited not only by the 100.00 mark but also by the critical 200 SMA on the four-hour time frame. A failure here with a potential subsequent break below the 99.60 support can attract further selling and a drop to the 99.25 and 98.90 levels. On the flip side, if bulls capitalize on the recent spike and break the 100.00 hurdle the market can have room to move towards higher levels.  
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.74
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 99.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.76
Daily SMA50 99.28
Daily SMA100 98.58
Daily SMA200 98.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.6
Previous Daily Low 99.24
Previous Weekly High 100.32
Previous Weekly Low 98.77
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

