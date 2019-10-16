US Dollar Index appears sidelined around 98.30 ahead of US data

- DXY keeps the familiar range around 98.30.
- Skepticism around US-China trade stays on the rise.
- Retail Sales, Business Inventories, the NAHB index, Beige Book next on tap.
The Greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is trading within a narrow range on Wednesday around the 98.30 area.
US Dollar Index looks to trade, data
The index faded Tuesday’s uptick to weekly tops around 98.60 following another bout of risk-on sentiment following rising hopes of a Brexit deal according to negotiations between the EU and the UK in past hours.
The better tone in the Dollar during the first half of the week tracked the fading optimism around the US-China partial trade deal reached at the end of last week and the persistent increase of skepticism among investors.
Later in the US docket, September’s Retail Sales will be the salient event seconded by the NAHB index, Business Inventories, TIC Flows and the publication of the Fed’s Beige Book.
In addition, Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist) will discuss Economy and Monetary Policy and FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish) will speak at a Crypto Currency Conference.
What to look for around USD
DXY has managed to rebound from recent lows in the 98.20 region amidst some fresh jitters on the US-China trade front. Investors’ attention have now shifted to the increasing likeliness of another insurance cut by the Fed at the next meeting and its recently announced programme to expand the balance sheet via purchases of T-bills to remove pressure from the money markets. Despite evidence that the US economy could be losing some momentum, the labour market remains strong as well as consumer spending, although the latest mixed results from the CPI appear to support the view of extra cuts by the Fed in the near future. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In addition, the positive view on USD remains well sustained by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 98.32 and a breakout of 98.78 (21-day SMA) would open the door to 99.25 (high Oct.9) and then 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 98.20 (monthly low Oct.11) seconded by 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) and then 97.80 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US REtail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD falling off the highs as Johnson seeks support for Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, off the highs. UK PM Johnson is yet to convince the DUP to support the contours of the Brexit deal. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels and London. UK CPI is due later.
USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Forex Today: Boris on the brink of a Brexit deal, trade concerns reemerge, US Retail Sales eyed
Brexit negotiations: The UK and the EU seem close to a deal that includes an open border on the island of Ireland and a customs border in the Irish Sea.