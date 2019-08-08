US Dollar Index alternate gains with losses near 97.50

- DXY looks sidelined in the mid-97.00s so far.
- US 10-year yields regained 1.70% and beyond.
- Weekly Initial Claims only release of note today.
When tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the greenback is now attempting some consolidation in the mid-97.00s against the backdrop of a tepid bounce in US yields.
US Dollar Index looks to yields, trade
The index is navigating within the negative territory in the second half of the week amidst the prevailing ‘flight to safety’ stance in the global markets and persistent concerns over the US-China trade war.
The correction lower in the buck came amidst a drop in yields of the US-10 year benchmark to the boundaries of 1.60%, levels last seen in the Autumn 2016. The broad-based sharp move lower in yields has also seen German 10-year Bunds and UK 10-year Gilts recording fresh all time lows.
In the meantime, there is no news from the US-China trade front, where according to latest news, both parties could resume talks in the US at some point in the next month.
Later in the US docket, the only release of note will be the weekly Claims seconded by June’s Wholesale Inventories.
What to look for around USD
The fresh bout of US tariffs on Chinese products has undermined the Fed-led rally in the buck to levels last seen in May 2017 near 99.00 the figure, sparking a sharp leg lower to the area just above the critical 200-day SMA. By the same token, yields of the US 10-year benchmark have dropped to multi-year lows in the sub-1.60% area fuelled by the generalized ‘flight to safety” mood, always on the back of increasing jitters on the US-China trade war. Regarding the greenback, its demand appears propped up by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.08% at 97.54 and a breakdown of 97.21 (low Aug.6) would open the door to 96.92 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 97.92 (10-day SMA) followed by 98.37 (monthly high May 23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive market, USD vulnerable to dovish Fed expectations
Back-to-back Doji candles on the daily chart indicate the EUR/USD market has turned indecisive. The rising Fed easing expectations make the US Dollar vulnerable. EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to revive the corrective rally.
GBP/USD: Higher lows on daily sticks favor bulls amid Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150, portraying higher low formation on daily sticks, as the summer recess in the UK parliament tames no-deal Brexit noises. Focus shifts to Friday's UK GDP report for fresh direction.
USD/JPY: Bounce capped below 106.30, awaits fresh impetus
USD/JPY is holding well above the 106 handle so far this Thursday, but sellers continue to lurk near 106.30, despite the rebound in the Treasury yields and S&P futures. Bears eye January lows while buyers look for 107.57/58.
Gold: All eyes on 23.6% retracement target
Trade war angst is here to stay and the bulls are in control. On a breach of higher grounds, bulls will have eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 and then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide.
USD/CNH: Rejected at 7.10 even though PBOC announced weakest daily Yuan fix since 2008
An above-forecast China trade data could yield a deeper drop in USD/CNH. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the onshore Yuan (CNY) reference rate at 7.0039 earlier today. That is the first weaker-than-7 daily fix since 2008.