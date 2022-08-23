US Dollar Index aims to recapture its 19-year high at 109.30 amid anxiety ahead of Jackson Hole

- The DXY is eyeing recapturing its 19-year high at 109.30 as investors turn risk-averse ahead of Jackson Hole.
- The Fed is expected to discuss the 50 bps rate hike this time.
- A downbeat US Durable Goods Orders data may halt the DXY’s rally.
The US dollar index (DXY) is on the verge of giving an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 108.86-109.10. The DXY is aiming to recapture its fresh 19-year high at 109.29, which was earlier recorded last month. As anxiety over the commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is accelerating, investors are hiding behind the mighty DXY.
Guidance on policy rates at Jackson Hole
In the commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell over the economic situation of the US, price pressures, and the consequences of liquidity shrinkage in the economy, investors will keenly focus on policy guidance. The investing community is aware of the evidence of exhaustion in the price pressures. Therefore, the Fed is expected to scale down its hawkish tone and will discuss a rate hike by half a percent in September.
Downside estimates for US Durable Goods Orders
As per the preliminary estimates, the US Durable Goods Orders data is expected to trim drastically to 0.5% from the prior release of 2%. The market participants are aware of the fact that the US core Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 5.9%. Despite that, a slump in the Durable Goods Orders indicates a decline in the overall demand. An occurrence of the same could bring significant offers for the DXY.
Key data this week: S&P Global Purchase Managers Index (PMI), New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Preliminary), Initial Jobless Claims, and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE).
Major events this week: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|108.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.45
|Daily SMA50
|106.12
|Daily SMA100
|104.11
|Daily SMA200
|100.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.11
|Previous Daily Low
|108.08
|Previous Weekly High
|108.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.55
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebound fades below 0.6900 on softer Aussie PMIs
AUD/USD struggles to recover from the 12-day low marked the previous day as downbeat activity data from Australia challenge the pair buyers around 0.6880 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD dribbles at multi-year low near 0.9950 amid recession fears, focus on EU/US PMIs
EUR/USD bears take a breather after renewing a two-decade low near 0.9925 marked the previous day, as they await the flash readings of August PMIs during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair refreshed the multi-year low as the market’s fear of recession.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!