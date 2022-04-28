US Dollar Index advances to reclaim five-year high at 103.30, US Core PCE eyed

- The DXY has reclaimed 103.00 amid broader strength in the Fx domain.
- The advancing odds of an extremely tight monetary policy by the Fed are strengthening the DXY.
- US Core PCE and GDP will remain in focus.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply from 102.83 as indicators turned oversold on the smaller timeframes and investors went along with broader strength in the concerned index. The DXY is marching towards the latest five-year high at 103.30 firmly. In a while, it is worth noting that the DXY is printing fresh highs after minor pullbacks backed by progressing odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Expectations of a 50 basis point (bps) have been bolstered after Fed chair Jerome Powell dictated that a rate hike by 50 bps is on the table. Well, much confident tone from the highest rank of the Fed is sufficient to claim certainty of an aggressive hawkish stance from the central bank in May.
US Core PCE and GDP
Next trigger that will guide investors for the likely direction of the DXY is the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on Thursday. The core PCE is seen at 5.4% against the prior print of 5%. Higher core PCE reading will bolster the odds of a hawkish Fed guidance. Along with that, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will also release on Thursday. The quarterly and yearly GDP are seen at 7.3% and 1.1% respectively.
Key events this week: Core PCE, GDP, Initial Jobless Claims, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), and Personal Income.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision, Swiss National Bank (SNB) chairman Thomas J. Jordan’s speech.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|102.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.32
|Daily SMA50
|98.87
|Daily SMA100
|97.43
|Daily SMA200
|95.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.28
|Previous Daily Low
|102.22
|Previous Weekly High
|101.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.81
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
