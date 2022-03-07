US Dollar Index advances past 99.00 to new 2002 highs

- DXY remains well bid around 99.00 on geopolitical jitters.
- US yields regain some composure across the curve on Monday.
- Markets’ attention remains focused on developments from Ukraine.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the rally further and surpasses the 99.00 barrier at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index stronger on risk aversion
The acute upside in the greenback remains well and sound for the third session in a row and reaches levels last traded back in late May 2020 on Monday.
The continuation of the rally in the buck remains well underpinned by the worsening conditions in the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the solid sentiment surrounding the risk aversion.
Furthermore, the move higher in the dollar so far comes in tandem with a tepid rebound in US yields following the recent weakness and the sharp flattening, which was in turn motivated by the solid buying interest seen in bonds.
In the US data space, the only release will be January’s Consumer Credit Change.
What to look for around USD
The index clocked new cycle peaks beyond the 99.00 barrier at the beginning of the week, always in response to increasing geopolitical concerns in Ukraine. The persevering bias towards the safe haven universe is predicted to keep supporting the dollar and the rest of its peers in the current context for the time being. Also supportive of the stronger buck appears the current elevated inflation narrative, the start of the Fed’s normalization of its monetary conditions later this month and the solid performance of the US economy. In the longer run, the renewed hawkish views from the BoE and the ECB carry the potential to undermine the expected move higher in the dollar.
Key events in the US this week: Consumer Credit Change (Monday) – Balance of Trade, Wholesale Inventories (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications (Wednesday) – CPI, Core CPI, Initial Claims, Monthly Budget Statement, Fed Quarterly Financial Accounts (Thursday) – Flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict under the Biden administration.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.44% at 98.94 and a break above 99.21 (2022 high Mar.7) would open the door to 99.97 (high May 25 2020) and finally 100.00 (psychological mark). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 97.44 (monthly high Jan.28) followed by 96.17 (55-day SMA) and then 95.67 (weekly low Feb.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.