US Dollar pairs back nearly all of its gains against Asian currencies while greenback loses against Euro, China's Yuan and it's Northern peer the Canadian Dollar.

Traders have a tough job as it need to browse through the Fed and ECB statement, a big slew of US economic data and a few geopolitical tail risks that are inflating again.

US Dollar Index heads back below important support and resides below 103.

The US Dollar (USD) is taking a firm step back against the Euro by 0.60% and the Canadian Dollar by 0.50% for this Thursday as the ECB outperforms the hawkish pause from the Fed. China’s central bank People Bank of China (PBOC) has cut rates on 1-year loan rates from 2.75% to 2.65%, making the Chinese Yuan outperform the US Dollar by a touch. The main point from last night's Fed rate decision was that Fed chairman Jerome Powell delivered an overall hawkish speech and gave the Fed a free pass to hike whenever they see fit in the remaining five meetings for this year. .

With the Fed meeting out of the way now, traders did not have much time to rethink their strategy as a big slew of data is just around the corner again this Thursday together with an even more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) and its chairman Christine Lagarde. US Retail sales came in very mixed with downward revisions of the previous numbers, though US Retail Sales ex Auto and Gas came in higher at 0.4% against 0.2% expected. On the price pressure front, the Import Price Index printed notable lower prices in every segment, pointing to price pressure further abating in the US. .

Daily digest: US Dollar digging deep

The energy complex is nudging higher after Europe's biggest gas field announced it is shutting down. Natural Gas Futures shoot higher in the UK by 20% intraday.

North Korea has launched a balistic missile according to Japan and South Korea.

Russia repeated that they do not see any positive prospects for future of Black Sea Grain Deal. Meanwhile nuclear weapons have arrived in Belarus. NATO general Jens Stoltenberg made a brief appearance as well where he said that NATO sees no signs of preparin for peace from Putin.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) from China came out again with statements toward the US that both China and the US should make efforts for stable trade ties. China will roll out more measures to support consumption and economy.

The Greenback advanced near 1% against the Japanese Yen at one point earlier today, as traders prepare for the BoJ meeting on Friday.

As expected, the ECB hiked another 25 basis points to 3.50% and is signalling there is more to come. Lagarde even confirmed the hike for July, which means that either in September or October another hike is more than likely. This could refrain the US Dollar from heading back to 1.05 or parity in the short term.

US Retail sales showed that US consumers are still spending with Retail Sales ex Auto and Gas slides from 0.6% to 0.4%, where 0.2% was expected. There was a downward revision from 0.6% to 0.5% for the previous number.

US Import numbers dropped substantially, further building the case for lower inflation and less price pressure as the monthly import index dropped from 0.4% to -0.6% and contracts.

Initial Jobless Claims came in higher again at 262,000, a near 1,000 higher as last week. Continous claims head higher as well from 1,757,000 to 1,775,000.

Empire Manufacturing jumped from -31.8 to a positive 6.6.The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook contracted further from -10.4 to -13.7.

Overnight the PBOC has cut its 1-year loan rate to 2.65% from 2.75%.

On Wednesday, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned during the press conference after their rate pause that inflation pressures remain to run high. Inflation still needs to get back to 2% and it will be a long way. The Fed will remain data dependent and will decide on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Powell reiterated again that core inflation is their main and biggest issue and still needs to be brought down further.

Except for China, all other major indices are in the red in both Asia and Europe. The US equity futures are all three in the red as well as the dust settles over the hawkish stance of the Fed. The fear gage (VIX) is ticking up to 14

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 71.9% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) hike on July 26th. Overall, the point of view here seems to be just one more hike and done as all other futures for 2023 are pointing to an unchanged rate level.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield drops to 3.72%. Bonds are bid as investors are heading back into bonds as the goldilocks scenario for bonds on the back of the Fed pause looks to be fading a bit.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: make or break?

The US Dollar is contracting against a few currencies and is letting lose of its gains in most Asian currencies. Where in early trading today the US Dollar was a perfect example of buy the rumour, sell the fact, it now has turned to pre-Fed levels. Support at 102.57 is still due to show its force. But it looks clear that the 100-day SImple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.05 has lost its magic.

On the upside, 105.37 (200-day Simple Moving Average) still acts as a long-term price target to hit. The next upside key level for the US Dollar Index is at 105.00 (psychological, static level), which acts as an intermediary element to cross the open space.

On the downside, the DXY needs to be monitored at the 55-day SMA at 102.57 in order to assess any further downturn or upturn. In the past it has been acting well as support and on Wednesday the descent did not quite make it to that level for a test.