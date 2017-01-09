US Dollar firmer around 92.70, NFP eyed

Tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the buck is resuming its upside today following yesterday’s pullback to the vicinity of 92.50.

US Dollar now looks to payrolls

The index is back to the positive territory on Thursday, looking to regain the upper-92.00s ahead of the publication of key results in the US docket.

After climbing as high as the 93.30 area yesterday, or 4-day tops, the buck lost upside momentum along with a pick up in the sentiment around the risk-associated space.

News that the ECB could be concerned over the recent upside in the European currency gave extra legs to the buck’s rally, although mixed results from the US PCE and personal income/spending seem to have removed some tailwinds from USD.

Ahead in the NA session, US non-farm payrolls for the month of August are due, seconded by Markit’s manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing and the final print of US consumer sentiment.

US Dollar relevant levels

As of writing the index is gaining 0.15% at 92.73 and a break above 92.85 (10-day sma) would target 93.19 (21-day sma) en route to 93.33 (high Aug.31). On the other hand, the next support aligns at 91.62 (2017 low Aug.29) followed by 91.51 (low Jan.15 2015) and finally 90.00 (psychological handle).