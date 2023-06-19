Share:

The US Dollar splits its session in a two-way performance with some proper gains against Asian currencies and no real moves against Europa and the UK.

Traders will hear from Fed speakers, including Chairman Powell, as he will testify before the Senate later this week.

The US Dollar Index has moved only a few pips, trading above 102.00 and flirting with 102.50.

The US Dollar (USD) is seeing the United States itself being on a public holiday, which translates itself into lower volumes and less big moves in bond, equity and forex trading. Still, halfway through the European session a clear line is drawn on the map with Japan Yen, China Yuan and South-Korean Won on the backfoot against the greenback. More focus on China this Monday as stock markets are disappointed by the smaller-than-expected stimulus package from the Chinese government, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has had a talk with China president Xi Jinping.

In terms of data, the focus this week will mainly be on housing as several figures such as housing starts, building permits and existing home sales will be reported. Data pointing to a sharp deterioration in the housing sector could be perceived as a negative for the US Dollar and could see it becoming weaker on the back of these numbers. A lot of Fed speakers will be taking the stage as well this week, with the main event for US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to deliver his semi-annual speech before US Congress on Wednesday. Closing the week there will be the preliminary prints from S&P Global Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June. .

Daily digest: US Dollar seen making small gains

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) issued its weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) report, making clear that traders favored the Greenback last week with a net inflow of the US Dollar while Euro and Pound Sterling positions were unwounded last week.

The US Dollar hits 142 against the Japan Yen for the first time since November 22nd of 2022.The greenback also advances over 0.50% against the South Korean Won and China's Yuan.

US President Joe Biden has said on televeision that he does not seek a new Cold War. As Blinken and Xi were speaking, Biden repeated that China and US are responisble to manage ties between the two nations.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has told banks to brace for harsher stress tests and consequent results.

US Secretary of State Blinken has met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and President Xi. Talks were constructive and both parties underlined that importance of communication and upholding this relationship to stay on the right track.

In the wake of the Blinken-Wang Yi meeting, Wang Yi said the US must stop the downward spiral of ties between the two countries. China-US ties need to be back on a stable track, he said.

Nearly all stock markets in Asia and Europe are on the back foot as traders are disappointed by the less-impactful stimulus package from China. US equity futures are all mildly in the red.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 74.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) hike on July 26th. Overall, the point of view here seems to be just one more hike and done as all other futures for 2023 are pointing to an unchanged rate level. The market is challenging the view of the Fed’s Dot-Plot curve, which showed most Fed members see two more hikes this year.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.76%, unchanged due to the official bank holiday in the US.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY to get back in favor

The US Dollar is licking its wounds after a very turbulent and downbeat performance last week. With the US holiday this Monday, the Greenback remains afloat and is marginally booking some profits left and right, triggering a small 0.10% gain in the US Dollar index (DXY). Should the DXY refrain from breaking below 102, a bounce higher could be in the cards later this week.

On the upside, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.55 has turned from support into resistance. Should the DXY recover further today or this week, look for the 103.00 psychological level as the next big challenge to the upside. The 100-day SMA at 103.05 will be key to reach, should the DXY want to advance further.

On the downside, the psychological level near 102.00 is the only element upholding DXY for now. Once price action should start to reside below it, expect to see another nosedive move for the US Dollar Index toward 100.82. That means a challenge for the low of this year and would imply a substantial devaluation for the Greenback to come.