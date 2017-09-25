US Dollar eases from highs, back around 92.00

The greenback, tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is clinging to its daily gains so far, retreating from daily tops and testing the key level at 92.00 the figure.

US Dollar focus on Fedspeak

The index has gathered some buying interest earlier in the session following the prevailing risk-on sentiment, while the soft tone around EUR/USD is also underpinning the buck for the time being.

No news from North Korea seems to be good news for USD/JPY, which is also propping up the upbeat momentum around the greenback.

The positive performance from US 10-year yields has been also sustaining the recent recovery of the buck, although a surpass of the 2.29%/2.30% band still remains elusive.

Additionally, USD speculative net shorts rose to the highest level since early April 2014 in the week to September 19, as shown by the latest CFTC report.

In the US data space, , the Chicago Fed index is only expected, while NY Fed W.Dudley (permanent voter, dovish) and Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, dovish) are also due to speak.

US Dollar relevant levels

As of writing the index is gaining 0.15% at 92.09 and a break above 92.69 (high Sep.20) would open the door to 93.20 (55-day sma) and then 94.03 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 drop). On the other hand, the immediate support lines up at 92.14 (10-day sma) seconded by 91.61 (low Sep.20) and finally 91.01 (2017 low Sep.8).