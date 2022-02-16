US dollar crippled by markets adjusting to FOMC minutes, Russia stays in spotlight

- The dollar index (DXY) was pressured on Wednesday.
- FOMC minutes disappoint vs. the uber hawkish rhetoric of late from Fed officials.
The index slid to a low of 95.67 when the Federal Open market Committee minutes disappointed investors who had been in anticipation of more hawkish language in the discussions at the January meeting between board members.
While the Federal Reserve still thinks inflation will come down and that there was no discussion of a 50bp hike, it was unlikely that the minutes would have pointed to the 50bps solution. The minutes were from a meeting held before the release of strong payrolls and the hot Consumer Price Index. Nevertheless, the policymakers are still not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes and decisions thereof would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.
In contrast, voting member and known hawk, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed rate hikes. At the Fed's Jan. 25-26 meeting, the board agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, so March remains to be a live meeting.
As for the geopolitical risks, the United States and NATO are warning that Russia was still building up troops at the border of Ukraine, contradicting Moscow's insistence it was pulling back:
A US Senior Administration Official has in recent trade announced that Russia has increased troops near Ukraine by up to 7,000. The stream of disappointing headlines is continuing to sink USD/JPY which now trades at 115.33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Terra up against stiff resistance, LUNA downside risks remain significant
LUNA price recovery from Wormhole debacle continues. LUNA has experienced the same bullish momentum the broader cryptocurrency market is benefiting from. However, LUNA has recent bearish fundamentals weighing on its future price action.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.