- US dollar bulls move in again on a volatile day.
- The markets are attempting to price the Fed following its two-day meeting.
The US dollar has been moving like a yo-yo during the centerpiece event of the week which was the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. As measured by the DXY index, the price of the dollar vs. a basket of currencies has ranged between 111.57 and 110.612, initially spiking on the Fed announcements before dropping and recovering again in a 78.6% retracement of the range. At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 111.30, 1.00% higher on the day.
The US dollar has been in demand on Wednesday on two main counts. The expectations for higher rates and the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize more troops for the conflict in Ukraine had already pushed the dollar to a two-decade high before the Fed announced its hawkish projections following a 75bps rate hike, as expected.
Fed key takeaways
- US Federal Reserve interest rate decision +75 bps vs +75 bps expected.
- Target Range stands at 3.00% - 3.25%.
- Interest Rate on Reserves Balances raised by 75Bps to 3.15% from 2.40%.
- The policy vote was unanimous.
- Fed anticipates ongoing hikes will be appropriate, prepared to adjust policy as appropriate.
- Board members are highly attentive to inflation risks and strongly committed to returning inflation to 2%.
- Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production.
- Ukraine war creates additional upward pressure on inflation, weighing on global economic activity.
- Inflation remains elevated, reflecting pandemic-related imbalances, and higher food & energy.
- Job gains have been robust, the unemployment rate has remained low.
- The median forecast shows rates 4.4% at end-2022.
- Futures after FOMC decision imply traders see 89% chance fed raising rates at another 75bps at the November meeting.
Fed chairman presser
Meanwhile, Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell has been speaking to the press:
-
Powell speech: MBS sales not something I expect to be considering in near term
-
Powell speech: There is no painless way to bring inflation down
- Powell speech: No one knows if we will get a recession
-
Powell speech: Just moved into lowest levels of what we consider restrictive today
-
Powell speech: Dot plot projections do not represent plan or commitment
-
Powell speech: No grounds for complacency on inflation
-
Powell speech: Economy does not work without price stability
The markets are anticipating for the US dollar to stay strong but some analysts argue that the greenback is significantly overvalued. After all, since the beginning of the year, the dollar index has soared by nearly 16% in the biggest yearly percentage gain since 1972.
"We expect the U.S. dollar to remain firm in the short run but we remain reluctant to factor in additional, sustained US dollar gains from here and we think it would be complacent to dismiss out-of-hand downside risks here," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.
DXY technical analysis
From a near-term perspective, if the bears commit at the 78.6% ratio, then there are considerable arguments for a downside scenario. The trendline support could come under pressure and if this gives, we will see key 110.50 under pressure again. On the other hand, from a weekly perspective, the bias is to the upside towards 112.50:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline as Wall Street plunges
EUR/USD staged a rebound and climbed toward 0.9900 after having touched its weakest level in two decades near 0.9800, but met sellers around the level and trades around 0.9850. A cautiously optimistic Powell was not enough to spur confidence among stocks traders.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1300 as dollar rally loses steam
GBP/USD gained traction and retraced a large portion of its daily decline during FOMC Chairman Powell's presser. With the US Dollar Index retreating below 111.00 amid improving market mood, the pair manages to hold above 1.1300.
Gold rises toward $1,690 in dramatic turnaround
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the $1,690 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which climbed above 3.6% immediately following Fed's rate hike, was last seen losing nearly 2% on the day near 3.5%, boosting XAU/USD.
Largest Influx of Bitcoins sent to exchanges this year
BTC has recently swept the September lows, inducing a 20% rally. Bitcoin price shows a change in market behavior underneath the hood. This in turn suggests a market reversal may be near.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).