- US Dollar price action in the green against nearly every major G10 currency.
- Traders will be hearing from both Lagarde and Powell this Friday.
- US Dollar Index strengthens sharply during European trading hours.
The US Dollar (USD) was already storming out of the gate ahead of the long awaited speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell later this Friday from the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming. Already ahead of the statement, the Greenback is advancing firmly against every major peer from G10 currencies as several Fed members in the past few days repeated the same message: steady for longer. Markets are pricing out any early cuts and now see a first cut by May 2024.
Although Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Consumer Inflation expectations are due to be published on the macroeconomic data front, expect the speech from Powell to be the only talk in town and the primary market moving event this Friday. Volatility will pick up already earlier on Friday as more central bank speakers are set to take the stage at Jackson Hole.
Daily digest: US Dollar off the highs
- As of 14:00 GMT, a lot of headlines are expected out of the Jackson Hole Symposium: Near 14:00 US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his keynote speech. Next at 15:00 GMT, the Fed’s Patrick Harker will speak alongside Loretta Mester. At 18:00 GMT, the Fed’s Austan Goolsbee will be taking the stage. Half an hour later, the Fed’s Loretta Mester is due to speak again at 18:30. To round out the week, Christine Lagarde from the European Central Bank (ECB) will speak at 21:00 GMT.
- At 14:00 GMT, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment will come out for August. The Index is expected to stay steady at 71.2. The inflation expectation is expected to remain unchanged as well at 2.9%.
- Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stays flat at 0% and makes the Euro weaker on the back of that data.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) did it again and fixed the Yuan at 7.1883 while 7.2826 was expected. Meanwhile, Chinese government asks banks to limit some Connect Bond outflows and to ease mortgage rules for home buyers.
- ECB member Joachim Nagel said it is too early for a rate pause, though the ECB needs more data for its decision in September. After these comments, ECB member Boris Vujcic said that inflation has peaked and the economy in the eurozone is stagnating.
- Equities are a mixed bag on this Friday: Asian equities are down with the Japanese Topix closing -0.88% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down -1.29%. European equities are flat together with US Futures for now.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 80.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September. This is the lowest number in weeks as markets start to get afraid of possibly another rate hike.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.25% after touching a new yearly high on Monday at 4.3618%. The bond market will be very sensitive to any news on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The whole US yield curve could move up or down depending on the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: "Up and adam"
The US Dollar is hitting the currency pairs hard with the Greenback advancing in nearly every single cross or pair. Already this Friday morning during European trading hours, the Greenback received a tailwind from the 0% German GDP, which made investors flee into the US Dollar and away from the Euro. This results in a US Dollar Index firmly above 104.
On the upside, as you could have guessed from the above paragraph, 104.00 is the first nearby target. The high of last week’s Friday at 103.68 remains vital and needs to get a daily close above it in order for the DXY to eke out more monthly gains. Should this US Dollar strength persist for the last part of this year, May’s peak at 104.70 could become the reality again.
On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one now is that level from last week Friday at 103.68, which now needs to hold for a daily close above. In case Powell completely flips the mood for the Greenback, look for the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.16. Passing below the 103.00 figure, some room opens up for a further drop. However, around 102.38 both the 55-day and the 100-day SMAs await to backstop the pairs.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.