- US dollar is strong in the Asian market but bulls are running into a key hourly resistance.
- The focus is on the NFP at the end of the week.
The US dollar has been pressured against a basket of peer currencies midweek, but the greenback is on track for its third-straight monthly rise as investors position for a sizeable interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
The dollar index, DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.13% at 108.83, albeit down from Monday's two-decade peak of 109.48. Nevertheless, the index is on track for a rise of over 3% in August, and its highest end-of-month closing level since May 2002.
US Treasury yields have been bolstered by record-high inflation in parts of the world and the compounding recession fears have served as a bullish landscape for the greenback. The two-year US Treasury yield, which is relatively more sensitive to the monetary policy outlook in the US, hit a 15-year high at 3.499% overnight but eased back towards 3.446% by the close of play. The 10-year Treasury yield, which hit a two-month high of 3.153% but was moving in on the 3.2% mark in early Asia, supporting the greenback.
Traders are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a 75 basis points Fed rate hike next month, according to data from Refinitiv following Fed officials reiterating their support for further rate hikes. New York Fed President John Williams told Wall the Wall Street Journal that inflation expectations in the US were well anchored but added that it would take a few years to bring inflation back to 2%. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin explained on Tuesday that the United States is facing "post-war-like" inflation.
Meanwhile, from a technical stance, however, if the bears commit today in Tokyo's and London's sessions, this could be the catalyst for a major turnaround in the greenback as we head into the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The analysts at TD Securities explained that ''employment likely continued to advance robustly in August but at a more moderate pace following the booming 528k print registered in July. High-frequency data, including Homebase, point to still above-trend job creation.'' The analysts also look for the UE rate to drop by a tenth for a second consecutive month to 3.4%, and for wage growth to advance at a firm 0.4% MoM (5.3% YoY).
DXY hourly chart
The M-formation has drawn the price into the neckline and near a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, but if resistance were to hold, there would be prospects of a bearish move to complete a Gartley pattern. The key support is 108.6610 in that regard.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0050 as dollar eases ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.0050, as the US dollar bulls take a breather despite risk-aversion and firmer Treasury yields. The downside in the pair appears capped, courtesy of hawkish ECB rate hike expectations. US ISM PMI next in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.1600, reversing from over two-year lows in the European session. The US dollar loses upside traction even though Treasury yields stay firmer on hawkish Fed bets. UK growth and political woes weigh on the pound.
Gold bears flirt with $1,700 ahead of US PMI, NFP Premium
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,707, after refreshing the 1.5-month low, during the early European morning on Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal appears to struggle between the technical signals and the fundamentals.
Can Dogecoin price rally amid opposing on-chain metrics?
Dogecoin price is drifting slowly down to a stable support floor that could potentially provide a reversal point and the start of a new uptrend.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Slowing growth or recession? Premium
The US Institute for Supply Management will release the August Manufacturing PMI on Thursday, September 1. The index is expected to have declined from 52.8 in July to 52, hinting at slowing economic progress but signaling expansion.