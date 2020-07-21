US Department of Justice indicts two Chinese nationals for hacking COVID researchers – Reuters

The US Department of Justice has indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defence contractors and COVID-19 researchers, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a court filing.

According to the document, hackers allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence from 2014 to 2020 and stole intellectual property, weapon designs, drug information, cancer research and software source code.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was up 0.66% on a daily basis at 3,273 points.