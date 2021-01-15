US: Department of Energy considers sale of up to 20 M barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced late Thursday, it is considering plans to sell crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) of about 20 million barrels over a multi-month period during Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.

Additional details

The Department expects to begin deliveries in May 2021, but if market conditions warrant, deliveries could begin as early as April 2021.

The precise timing and amount of the sale(s) are yet to be decided.

Market reaction

WTI is unperturbed by the above piece of news, having erased gains to now trade at $53.57, almost unchanged on the day.