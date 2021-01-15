US: Department of Energy considers sale of up to 20 M barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced late Thursday, it is considering plans to sell crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) of about 20 million barrels over a multi-month period during Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.
Additional details
The Department expects to begin deliveries in May 2021, but if market conditions warrant, deliveries could begin as early as April 2021.
The precise timing and amount of the sale(s) are yet to be decided.
Market reaction
WTI is unperturbed by the above piece of news, having erased gains to now trade at $53.57, almost unchanged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressured towards 0.7750 even as Biden goes big
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7750 after the US President-elect Joe Biden's much-awaited speech. The Aussie holds the lower ground as Biden's COVID-19 relief plan failed to impress markets. The S&P 500 futures drop alongside Treasury yields.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3700 ahead of key UK data
Having faced rejection at 1.3700 on several occasions in Friday’s Asian trading so far, GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight gains led by broad-based US dollar sell-off. Fed’s Powell downed the US dollar, Biden failed to impress. Focus shifts to the UK/US data dump.
Gold: Bears testing bullish commitments at 200 dma
Gold flirting with the 200-DMA as markets assess Biden's covid rescue plan. Rising US rates continue to place a wet towel on gold markets with spot gold now flirting with a break below the 200-DMA.
Bitcoin price heads to $41,500 as on-chain metrics turn bullish
Bitcoin had a massive sell-off on January 10, dropping from a high of $41,350 down to $30,420 in the next three days. However, bulls have bought the dip and Bitcoin has experienced a V-shape recovery and aiming to climb back above $40,000.
DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan
The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.