US Democratic Senator: Relief package nonstarter if it lacks local and state aid

"If there is no state and local aid in the coronavirus relief package, it will be a nonstarter," US Democratic Senator Chris Coons said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Coons further noted that he expects the bill to pass in the next weeks rather than months.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 3,832. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.15% at 30,645.