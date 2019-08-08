US delay Huawei licenses after China halts crop buying

During initial hours of Friday’s Asian trading, news crosses wires, via Bloomberg, that the US delays licenses to do business with China’s Huawei after the dragon nation halts crop buying from it.

The news report relies on its sources while saying that there were around 50 requests recieved for the license to do business with the Chinese company during last week.

FX implication

In response to the same, safe-havens like Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold portrayed an uptick whereas Australian Dollar (AUD) slipped after the news.