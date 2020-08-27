US Defense Sec. Esper: China hampered global efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic

China has hampered global efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic, said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper while commenting on Beijing's efforts to abide by the international laws this Thursday.

Beijing has repeatedly fallen short of promises to abide by international laws. China's military continues to pursue an aggressive modernization plan. China wants to project power globally. We need to be able to deal with China and Russia in all parts of the world. Wants to work with China to get them back onto trajectory of aligning with international rules. The hand of Beijing is heavier the smaller the country is. China seems to be flexing its muscles the most in Southeast Asia.

Despite the constructive trade talks between both sides, the Sino-American tensions are still rife on several issues.

The latest cause of concern for the US is over the South China Sea after Beijing fired four missiles into the disputed waterway amid broader military exercises by the People’s Liberation Army.

In response, the US announced the trade and visa restrictions on 24 companies for their efforts to help China “reclaim and militarize disputed outposts” in the contested maritime area.

Market reaction

Amid the cautious market mood, S&P 500 futures posts small losses, consolidating around 3,470 while AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7250. Investors await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for fresh impetus.

