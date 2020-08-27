US Defense Sec. Esper: China hampered global efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic

China has hampered global efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic, said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper while commenting on Beijing's efforts to abide by the international laws this Thursday.
Additional comments
Beijing has repeatedly fallen short of promises to abide by international laws.
China's military continues to pursue an aggressive modernization plan.
China wants to project power globally.
We need to be able to deal with China and Russia in all parts of the world.
Wants to work with China to get them back onto trajectory of aligning with international rules.
The hand of Beijing is heavier the smaller the country is.
China seems to be flexing its muscles the most in Southeast Asia.
Despite the constructive trade talks between both sides, the Sino-American tensions are still rife on several issues.
The latest cause of concern for the US is over the South China Sea after Beijing fired four missiles into the disputed waterway amid broader military exercises by the People’s Liberation Army.
In response, the US announced the trade and visa restrictions on 24 companies for their efforts to help China “reclaim and militarize disputed outposts” in the contested maritime area.
Market reaction
Amid the cautious market mood, S&P 500 futures posts small losses, consolidating around 3,470 while AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7250. Investors await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for fresh impetus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
Gold: $1952 is the level to beat for XAU bulls, Powell in spotlight
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates Wednesday’s 1.30% rally in the lead up to the much-awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. The US dollar drops with Treasury yields amid dovish Fed expectations.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.