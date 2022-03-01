US Defense Official: Russia has committed more than 80% of its pre-staged combat power in Ukraine

The US assesses that Russia has launcher systems that could be used for a vacuum bomb, but they cannot confirm this, the official said, also noting that the US has not seen any indication that Belarus is also sending troops into Ukraine. Russia has launched more than 400 missiles into Ukraine so far, the official continued, but the Russians are yet to achieve air superiority over the country. The US thinks that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Velenskyy maintains command and control over his armed forces.

According to a US Defense official speaking on Tuesday, the US believes that Russia has now committed more than 80% of its pre-staged combat power in Ukraine. The US believes that Russia's main advance on Kyiv has had no appreciable movement in the last 24 hours, the official added. Russia's advance to Kyiv has been slowed due to fuel and supply challenges, but also possibly due to the regrouping and rethinking of their operation, the official states the US believes.

