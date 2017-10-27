US Def Sec Mattis at DMZ: ‘Our goal is not war’

The US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis noted that he doesn’t want a war, in prepared remarks as he visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the peninsula.

Key Quotes:

“North Korean provocations continue to threaten regional and global security despite unanimous condemnation by the United Nations Security Council.”

”As Secretary of State Tillerson has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”