US December CPI up 2.1% from a year ago supported by energy prices – RBC Economics

In view of the Nathan Janzen, Senior Economist at RBC Economics, the rise in the year-over-year headline rate (from 1.7% in November) of US was largely a result of an acceleration in energy price growth although the annual increase in core prices also inched higher to 2.2% from 2.1% in November.

Key Quotes

“The headline CPI increased 0.3% on a month-over-month basis. Energy rose 1.5% from November, boosted by a 3.0% jump in gasoline prices that left that measure up 9.1% from a year ago. Food prices were unchanged on a month-over-month basis for a sixth consecutive month.”

“Core (excluding food and energy prices) prices increased 0.2% to match November’s pace of increase. Core price growth continues to be boosted by higher shelter costs (up 0.3% month-over-month and 3.6% year-over-year in December). Excluding the shelter component, core prices rose 0.2% monthover-month and were up 1.2% year-over-year in December.”

“Our Take: