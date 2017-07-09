US: Debt deal to December – ING

US: Debt deal to December – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING, explains that in a surprise move, President Trump has agreed to a Democrat proposal to extend funding to government until December 15, removing near-term fears over government shut-downs
Key Quotes
“In a move that has angered senior Republicans, President Trump agreed to back a proposal by Democrat members to a three month deal to raise the debt ceiling, which will also ensure that aid related to Hurricane Harvey (and further help if Hurricane Irma hits) can be delivered in a timely fashion. However, it still needs to be voted on and while Republicans will likely acquiesce in the main, it means that there will have to be another vote on raising the debt ceiling later this year.”
“This has reduced fears over a potential government shutdown later this month, but really merely delays the issue. President Trump has promised comprehensive tax reforms and with other legislation set to be debated, such as how to replace the “Dreamers” programme, there is a heavy agenda. Nonetheless, with immediate tensions in the bond market surrounding the debt ceiling and the small possibility of default, it should pave the way for the Federal Reserve to formally announce the balance sheet reduction programme later this month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.