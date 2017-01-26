US: Debt ceiling rundown – BNPP

Bricklin Dwyer, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas, notes that another debt ceiling vote is on the horizon for the US, with the suspension period ending 15 March, and an extension needed before the Treasury exhausts all of its cash.

Key Quotes

“With Republicans in control of Congress, raising the debt ceiling is more of a question of how to package and sell it, rather than whether to do it.”

“Trump’s new Treasury Secretary could impact significantly cash balances (and Treasury Bills) during the post-suspension period.”