US: Data releases to center on the August PCE report - TDS

Analysts at TDS explain that we end the week with a few more US data releases which center on the August PCE report and TD/consensus expectations look for a 0.3% rise in PCE inflation, with core inflation up 0.2% (1.4%).

Key Quotes

“TD is also with the market for nominal PCE (personal spending) to rise 0.1% with incomes up 0.2%—both relatively weak gains but potentially reflecting negative Harvey effects. Later are the Chicago PMI (58.7 expected vs 58.9 prior) and the final UMich consumer survey (95.3 expected, unchanged from the preliminary survey). UMich inflation expectations, which have firmed in recent months, will be eyed as well. On the Fed front, we will hear from Fed President Harker (voter) who is speaking at a Fintech event at 11:00EST.”