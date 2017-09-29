US: Data releases to center on the August PCE report - TDS

US: Data releases to center on the August PCE report - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS explain that we end the week with a few more US data releases which center on the August PCE report and TD/consensus expectations look for a 0.3% rise in PCE inflation, with core inflation up 0.2% (1.4%).
Key Quotes
“TD is also with the market for nominal PCE (personal spending) to rise 0.1% with incomes up 0.2%—both relatively weak gains but potentially reflecting negative Harvey effects. Later are the Chicago PMI (58.7 expected vs 58.9 prior) and the final UMich consumer survey (95.3 expected, unchanged from the preliminary survey). UMich inflation expectations, which have firmed in recent months, will be eyed as well. On the Fed front, we will hear from Fed President Harker (voter) who is speaking at a Fintech event at 11:00EST.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.