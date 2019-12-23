According to Danske Bank analysts, with the approaching festive season and Christmas calm settling in the markets, the data flow in Europe and the US will slow this week.

“In the UK, PM Boris Johnson continues to aim to get his Brexit bill through Parliament ahead of the 31 January deadline.”

“In the US, core capital goods orders and new home sales for November are released. The former showed a surprising rise in October and the November data will shed light on how robust this trend is and whether the worst of the capital spending cutbacks are behind for the US economy. We remain sceptic about a marked rebound in capex investment, despite the recent accord around a 'phase one' deal.”