US: Dallas Fed Services Index improved to 17.9 in December from 12.2 in November

Service sector in Texas remains healthy in last month of 2019.

US Dollar Index fails to capitalize on the positive data ahead of New Year break.

The economic activity in the service sector in Texas expanded at an accelerated rate in December with the Services Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Service Outlook Survey rising to 17.9 in December from 12.2 in November.

"Respondents’ expectations regarding future business conditions improved in December," the publication further read. "The future company outlook index remained positive but edged down to 15.6, while the future general business activity index shot up nine points to 17.6."

This upbeat reading failed to help the US Dollar Index recover its losses. As of writing, the index was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 96.40.