US: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index declines from 12 to 9.7 in December

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index fell modestly in December.

US Dollar ındex stays flat on the day above 90.00.

The economic activity in Texas' manufacturing sector expanded at a softer pace in December than it did in November with the General Business Activity Index of the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Outlook Survey falling to 9.7 from 12.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Production Index improved to 25.5 from 7.2, the Employment Index edged higher to 19.6 from 11.7 and the Company Outlook Index rose to 16.8 from 11.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to this report and was last seen unchanged on the day at 90.21.