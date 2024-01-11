US CPI Preview: Some downside risks for USD even if inflation meets consensus – ING

While we may not see a big jump in the Dollar on a consensus CPI print (actually there are some downside risks given part of the market is possibly positioned for a strong number), we suspect the combination of only modest core inflation declines and lingering labour tightness will prompt the Fed to push back on rate cuts more forcefully. That is a Dollar-positive development, on paper, but a market seemingly anxious not to miss out on the next big USD lower may impatiently sell USD rallies. That is one of the reasons why our expectations for a short-term Dollar rebound are modest: a clearer narrative that rate cuts before May are unlikely needs to take over before Dollar bears can be discouraged.

Our US economist agrees that rate cuts in March and April are too optimistic, but that conclusion could be reached even with a consensus CPI reading today. Core inflation is expected to come in at 0.3% MoM, and while supply chain bottlenecks continue to ease and energy prices fall, overall pricing pressures remain relatively strong.

The FX market is looking for the next big input to Dollar/risk sentiment in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. But in the view of economists at ING, US inflation data will not be a game-changer in FX.

