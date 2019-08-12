Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that in terms of what to look forward to this week, there’s a potentially interesting data release on Tuesday when we get the July CPI release in the US.

Key Quotes

“The consensus expects a +0.2% mom reading for the core however our US economists expect a softer +0.13% mom reading mainly reflecting some unwind of the drivers that drove the strong reading in June. It’s worth noting that markets are still pricing in 63bps of cuts by the Fed this year so it’ll be interesting to see if this data makes much of a dent in that.”