US: CPI likely to post +0.2% mom increase – Deutsche Bank

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, the main highlight for the US markets is CPI release on Wednesday and the retail sales figures on Friday.

Key Quotes

“For the CPI, the consensus reading is expecting a +0.2% mom increase in both the main CPI and core CPI, while for retail sales a +0.4% mom increase is expected.”

“In more details on the CPI and detailing DB’s above consensus call, our economists suggest the gap between trimmed mean CPI and core CPI was 14bps in October, while the gap between the sticky CPI ex-shelter and core CPI was 19bps. These divergences are in the top 8% and 3% of historical experience, respectively.”

“As such, the team expect November core CPI to rise +0.26% month-over-month.”