The United States of America is scheduled to release CPI Inflation data on 11 March and PPI data on 12 March while the Michigan Sentiment Index is expected on 13 March. Analysts at TD Securities forecast the outcome.

Key quotes

“The overall CPI was likely held down by a gasoline-led drop in the energy component. We see a close call between our 0.1% m/m forecast and 0.0% m/m after rounding.”

“We expect a fairly trend-like 0.2% m/m rise in the core component (0.19% before rounding), keeping the 12-month change at 2.3%. That matches last year's average, consistent with a fairly stable trend.”

“The overall PPI was likely held down by weakening in energy prices, similar to the pattern in the CPI. The core measures were probably fairly weak as well following above-trend readings in January.”

“We expect the Michigan sentiment index to be down.”