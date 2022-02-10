US: CPI keeps the door open for a 50bp hike in March – Wells Fargo

Data released on Thursday showed higher-than-expected inflation numbers with the annual CPI hitting the highest level since 1982. The upside surprise, even as areas like energy goods and autos cooled as expected, illustrates that inflation continues to carry plenty of momentum, and any meaningful slowdown remains elusive, explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“The inertia in inflation looks increasingly difficult to break.”
“We continue to believe that inflation will cool somewhat in the coming months beyond the year-ago base effects. As total spending growth slows and shifts toward services, goods inflation is likely to ease from the dizzying rates witnessed this past year. The moderating effect on the headline should be amplified by the relative importance of core goods having increased with the new weights introduced in today's report.”
“The FOMC has strongly signaled it plans to begin tightening policy at its March 15-16 meeting. How much it may raise the fed funds rate is more uncertain. Today's report keeps the door open to a 50 bp rate increase in March, but FOMC members will get an additional look at inflation with the February CPI report, released on March 10. If, as we expect, it shows the peak in inflation has likely been reached, we anticipate the FOMC will take a more measured approach, opting to raise the fed funds rate by 25 bps in March but signaling additional hikes will be right on its heels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 2022 highs following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and fell below 1.1380 in the early American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 7.5% YoY. Dollar's strength was short-lived now trading at a fresh 2022 high and approaching the 1.1500 level.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold recovers above $1,830 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold turned south and touched a daily low of $1,822 with the dollar gaining traction after the US inflation data, which showed that the CPI rose to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from 2%, however, XAU/USD rebounded above $1,830.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
Gamestop surges again as rumors fly on Microsoft partnership
NYSE:GME and other meme stocks seem to be catching fire again, but this time it is for legitimate business transformations. On Wednesday, shares of GME added a further 7.52% and closed the trading session at $124.29.