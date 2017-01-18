US: CPI inflation, manufacturing production and Yellen in focus – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggests that the CPI inflation and manufacturing production in addition to the Yellen’s speech will be the key economic events/releases in today’s US session.

“US CPI inflation figures for December are due out at 14:30 CET. In our view, higher core inflation will be one of the triggers for Fed hikes this year. We look for a reading of 0.2% m/m or 2.1% y/y, although risks are on the upside, in our view.”

“US December manufacturing production data is due to be released at 15:15 CET. Although the increase in global PMIs has yet to transform into higher actual manufacturing production, we are optimistic about today's figures, looking for a 0.5% m/m increase in line with consensus.”

“Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak tonight at 21:00 CET.”