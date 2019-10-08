In view of analysts at National Bank Financial, in the US, the release of September’s CPI data will attract the most attention.

Key Quotes

“A larger-than-seasonal drop in gasoline prices in the month may translate into just a modest increase in headline prices (+0.1% m/m), a development that would allow the annual rate to rise one tick to 1.8%. Core inflation, meanwhile, should have continued to be supported by the services sector, rising 0.2% on a monthly basis. As a result, the 12-month rate should stay put at 2.4%.”