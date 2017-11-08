US: CPI for all urban consumers rose 0.1% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis

US: CPI for all urban consumers rose 0.1% in July on a seasonally adjusted basisBy Eren Sengezer
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 1.7 percent, a slightly larger increase than for the 12 months ending June
- The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.1 percent, the fourth month in a row it increased by that amount
- The index for all items less food and energy also rose 1.7 percent for the 12 month period, the same increase as for the 12 months ending May and June
- The indexes for shelter, medical care, recreation, apparel, motor vehicle insurance, and airline fares all rose in July
- These increases more than offset declines in the indexes for new vehicles, communication, used cars and trucks, and household furnishings and operations
