The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the consumer price index (CPI) for January on Thursday, February 13th at 13:30 GMT. Joseph Trevisani from FXStreet with the preview.

Key quotes

“The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to add 0.2% in January as it did in December. Annual inflation will be 2.4% in January following 2.3% in December. Core inflation is projected to rise 0.2% in January after December’s 0.1% gain and to be 2.2% from 2.3%.”

“Inflation in not a driver of current Fed rate policy and such its impact on the dollar is minimal.”

“Within the 1.6%-2.4% range of core CPI the governors are no more disposed to cut rates at the bottom or raise rates at the top.”