Markets are keeping a close watch on the US CPI print on Wednesday. Economists at OCBC Bank discuss how the purport could influence the greenback.
USD can continue to slide further on a low 3% print for headline or under 5% print for core
Latest set of survey from Bloomberg pointed to expectations of 3.1% print for headline CPI (down from 4% YoY in May) and a 5% print for core (down from 5.3%).
Any disappointment (i.e. actual CPI coming in higher than expectations) would lead to USD rebound. But if we do get a low-3% print for headline or even under 5% print for core, then USD can continue to slide further.
See – US CPI Banks Preview: Inflation to step meaningfully lower in June
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.1000 after having touched at fresh multi-month high above 1.1020. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar rebound, making it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreat from 15-month highs, trades near 1.2900
GBP/USD staged a downward correction and declined below 1.2900 from the 15-month high it set above 1.2930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The mixed jobs report from the UK and the renewed US Dollar strength doesn't allow the pair to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,930 in the early American session on Tuesday. Ahead of Wednesday's key US inflation report, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO pulls back after conquering $11 level
UPDATE: Nio stock lost 1.8% in the first half hour on Tuesday after opening up as much as 2.5% higher at $11.05. The NASDAQ Composite is slightly lower at the same time due to news that the company will reduce the share of megacap stocks in its NASDAQ 100 index.