US: CPI and retail sales will set the tone for the coming week - ING

US consumer price inflation and retail sales will set the tone for the coming week with both expected to help nudge interest rate hike expectations higher, according to analysts at ING.

Key Quotes

“Headline inflation is likely to receive a strong boost from gasoline prices due to both higher oil prices and the shutdown to refineries relating to Hurricane Harvey. Core inflation is expected to be more muted, posting a rise of 0.2% MoM, but the PPI report suggests there may be some upside risks.”