US COVID-19 cases total 1,342,594 cases vs 1,324,488 in previous report

The US CDC reported 18,106 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday. This brings the total now to 1,342,594 cases vs 1,324,488 in the previous report on May 11th.

The US CDC also has reported 1,064 new deaths due to coronavirus as of yesterday which is a total now of 80,820 deaths vs 79,756 in the previous report on May 11th.

Market implications

Meanwhile, most US states are maintaining their lockdown measures restricting gathering and social contact while some states, however, have announced or instituted plans to relax restrictions. Markets are paying very close attention to the rest of the world seeking to relax lockdown measures as well.

New clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in countries that have begun to lift restrictions. In Wuhan, six people tested positive over the weekend, ending a stretch of more than a month that had seen the Hubei province report zero infections.

Meanwhile, US stocks ended heavily lower on Tuesday, erasing the previous day’s gains as investors weighed tensions between Washington and Beijing.