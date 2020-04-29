US coronavirus death toll doubles in two weeks to over 60,000 – Reuters tally

US coronavirus death toll doubles in two weeks to over 60,000. In NY state, the number of COVID-19 cases is down, however.

Meanwhile, before the NY state can start opening the state, federal guidance says that the region hospitalisation rate should be in declines for 14 days according to the CDC. Phase 1 of reopening, will involve construction and manufacturing activities and within the industries, those businesses that will have low risks withing the ranges will be entitled to get back to work first. Phase 2 will be the more essential businesses first – how essential and how risky is that business – It will be up to businesses to decide.

More to come...