US core PCE inflation will temporarily surge above the Fed target – Goldman Sachs

Amid chatters over the US GDP growth, mainly backed by the jump in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and President Joe Biden’s stimulus, Goldman Sachs recently came out with the note suggesting fewer days for the bull’s dominance.

While forecasting the peak of the US GDP run-up in Q2 2021, expecting 10.5% figures, Goldman Sachs also mentions a 7% GDP growth forecast for the second half (H2) of the year.

On inflation, the investment bank mentions, “expect that core PCE inflation will temporarily surge above the Federal Reserve 2% target.”

Additional statements…

Peak growth rates in Europe, Japan, and EM ex. China, among other economies.

UK economy is rebounding sharply from the Covid crisis.