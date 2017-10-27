US: Consumer sentiment unlikely to be revised significantly – Nomura

US: Consumer sentiment unlikely to be revised significantly – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura point out that US consumer sentiment improved further in the University of Michigan’s October preliminary consumer survey with broadbased strength across demographic groups and political affiliations.
Key Quotes
“It appears unlikely for this measure to be revised significantly in the final print of this survey for October. Increases in short-term (one-year) and medium-term (5-10 year) inflation expectations seen in September appeared transitory in the preliminary estimates for October with both measures falling back to 2.3% and 2.4%, respectively, below the levels seen in August.”
