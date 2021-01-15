US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Minor retreat seems too optimistic, potentially resulting in a weaker dollar

The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index statistics for January will likely show a small decline. The timing, just after retail sales data, may result in a higher impact than usual for these forward-looking figures. Expectations look rich and, therefore, the dollar could receive a second blow, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“The economic calendar is pointing to a small retreat to 80 points, but economists missed the mark in the past two publications and may be overestimating the figure once again.”
“Consumer sentiment is released only 90 minutes after Retail Sales figures for December are due out. Without government support and with a raging virus, expenditure dropped in November and has likely continued declining in December. Therefore, Friday's dual publications could deal two blows to the dollar, with consumer confidence having the final word.”
“In case UoM's data meet estimates or surprise with a bounce, the dollar could find some buying in the last hours of the week. However, chances are low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh one-month low amid souring market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its falls and dips below 1.21 as US retail sales badly disappointed and the worsening mood is supporting the safe-haven dollar. Markets digest Biden's stimulus plan. US Consumer Sentiment declined to 59.2 points.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 amid fresh dollar strength
GBP/US has pared its gains and falls toward 1.36 as the dollar gains ground. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold extends sideways grind near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.