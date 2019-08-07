Fed's monthly publication shows smaller-than-expected credit growth.

US Dollar Index stays calm near mid-97s after data.

The Federal Reserve's latest Consumer Credit report showed that consumer credit increased by $14.6 billion on a monthly basis in June to fall short of the market expectation of $16 billion.

"Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5% during the second quarter," the press release read.

Despite this uninspiring data, which could be seen as a sign of weaker consumer spending in the near-term, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways a little above the 97.50 and is looking to end the day flat.