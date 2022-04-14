Preliminary data showed an unexpected increase in the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index. Analysts at WEll Fargo point out that a reprieve in gas prices was "immediately recognized" by consumers in the report. They noted inflation remains the top threat to consumer spending.
Key Quotes:
“Despite high inflation, ongoing supply chain disruption and uncertainty associated with war, consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in April. The preliminary reading from the University of Michigan's survey consumer sentiment came in at 65.7, up more than five points from March. The expectations component rose by almost 10 points to 64.1 from 54.3 in the prior month. Still, one robin does not make it spring, and while the improvement in sentiment is welcome, the actual level is still lower than what it has been for much of the past decade. Current economic conditions barely budged at 68.1. That is up slightly from 67.2 in March but below where it was in the first two months of the year.”
“The slight relief in energy prices may have deterred consumers' inflation expectations for the next year from climbing higher, as the median expectation remained at 5.4%. Households across the board cannot escape paying for necessities such as food and shelter.”
“Earlier in this cycle, supply chain disruption was the biggest challenge for the sales of autos and appliances. That scarcity amid robust demand has contributed to the inflation problems that make these items even harder to afford. As policymakers at the Federal Reserve endeavor to get prices in check by raising interest rates, the cost of financing for autos and appliances will rise as well. That may mean that buying conditions will remain low for some time until inflation eventually settles down.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls below $1,970 amid rising US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and fell sharply toward $1,960. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3% on the day amid the ECB's dovish tone, causing the yellow metal to push lower.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.