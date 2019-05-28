US: Consumer Confidence rose above expectations - Wells Fargo

Consumer confidence measured by the Conference Board rose to 134.1 in May above expectations. Analysts at Wells Fargo, point out that consumers’ take on the present situation rose to 175.2, higher than at any prior point in this cycle and added that jobs have not been this plentiful since 2001, according to consumers.
Key Quotes:
“The initial cut-off for responses was the 16th of May, so there was at least some time for the recent escalation in the trade spat with China to factor in. But at this stage, consumers are nonplussed.”
“The most immediate potential hit to spending from the trade war is apt to occur amid a diminished wealth effect should the stock market experience a steep and sustained selloff. With most equity indexes down less than 4%, we are not there yet.”
“The proportion of consumers who think jobs are “hard to get” fell to 10.9, less than a point away from the all-time low of 9.6 reached in July 2000. With jobless claims figures testing lows not seen in 50 years, there is no obvious sign of a turn in prospects for jobs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows
The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.