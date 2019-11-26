US: Consumer confidence and new home sales in focus – TDS

TD Securities analysts suggest that consensus is expecting the US consumer confidence to improve modestly in November to 127.0 from 125.9 before.

Key Quotes

“If confirmed, the Conference Board's measure would remain at healthy levels, which would be positive for the prospects of private spending.”

“Separately, new home sales likely advanced marginally in October (+0.9% to 707k), continuing with the momentum in the housing sector on the back of low mortgage rates and a resilient labor market.”

“Lastly, Governor Lael Brainard will offer an update regarding the Fed's Framework review at 1pm EST. The Governor may also take the opportunity to offer her latest views on the economy and the current stance of monetary policy.”