US: Construction spending in July 2017 estimated at seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,211.5 billion

US: Construction spending in July 2017 estimated at seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,211.5 billionBy Eren Sengezer
"Construction spending during July 2017 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,211.5 billion, 0.6 percent below the revised June estimate of $1,219.2 billion," the US Census Bureau said on Friday.
Key quotes:
- During the first 7 months of this year, construction spending amounted to $691.2 billion, 4.7 percent above the $659.9 billion for the same period in 2016.
- Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $945.5 billion, 0.4 percent below the revised June estimate of $949.4 billion.
- In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $266.0 billion, 1.4 percent below the revised June estimate of $269.8 billion.
