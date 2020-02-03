US: Construction spending for 2019 was the weakest since 2011– Wells Fargo

In the US, construction spending dropped 0.2% in December. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out the solid gain in residential spending was not enough to offset a drop in nonresidential. They noted overall spending for 2019 was 0.3% below 2018 levels, the weakest outcome since 2011.
Key Quotes:
“Construction outlays ended a five-month string of gains and fell 0.2% during December. Overall, spending continues to be somewhat subdued relative to recent history, as an ongoing shortfall of qualified workers has pushed labor costs steadily higher and delayed or sidelined many projects. On a full-year basis, total spending for 2019 was 0.3% below 2018 levels, which marks the weakest outcome since 2011.”
“The fundamentals appear to be improving, however, and there are a number of encouraging developments pointing to better days ahead for construction. While finding labor remains a challenge, lower builder material prices and lower interest rates should produce a friendlier environment for construction in 2020.”
“The residential sector has already begun to benefit. Alongside reduced mortgage rates and still-low lumber prices, residential spending advanced 1.4% in December, and is up 15.0% on a three-month annualized basis.”
“Public expenditures were the clear standout during 2019, with total spending rising 7.1% compared to 2018, the strongest gain since 2007.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears
Upbeat US data alongside concerns the UK may be unable to reach a deal with the EU sent GBP/USD below the 1.3000 figure down for the day over 200 pips.
EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1035 to find some stability at around 1.1060. A positive surprise from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI backs the greenback.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 16% in January and extended its slide on the first trading day of February as markets continue to price the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.